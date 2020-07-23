Bubba’s 33 Care Package Giveaway

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —Bubba’s 33 is giving back to those restaurant and bar employees who recently lost their job.

The rising number of Covid-19 cases caused some bars and restaurants to close their doors.



On Friday, July 23rd Bubba’s will give out care packages to 150 people who are now out of work.

These care packages have meal vouchers to local restaurants, personal hygiene supplies and other items.

Those who qualify can go by the restaurant between 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. and must have a June 2020 paystub with them.

Bubba’s 33 is located at 2813 W Interstate 40.