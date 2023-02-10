KAMR - MyHighPlains.com
Please enter a search term.
by: Sheryl Proctor
Posted: Feb 10, 2023 / 06:16 PM CST
Updated: Feb 10, 2023 / 06:16 PM CST
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —If you’re not wanting to host a Big Game party or you want to be out with friends and family, Bubba’s 33 in Amarillo is inviting people out on Sunday.
Click here for their hours of operation, deals, and more.
Check out these fabulous gifts to give yourself this Valentine’s Day if you want to enjoy the holiday a little more.
For people in new relationships, the stakes often feel very high, because the pressure to impress is increased.
Valentine’s Day is right around the corner, which means it’s time to start thinking about how to treat the special woman in your life.
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now