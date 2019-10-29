BSA Hospice of the Southwest holding Dia de Los Muertos Fun Run

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR) — Dia de Los Muertos honors the dead with festivals and lively celebrations and can include food, drink, parties, and activities that the dead enjoyed in life.

BSA Hospice of the Southwest is celebrating life with the first Dia de Los Muertos Fun Run 5K run or one-mile walk.

It is on November 2 at John Stiff Memorial Park. The race starts at 7 p.m. and family activities start at 5:30 p.m.

It is a $30 entry fee for one and $100 for a team of four.

All proceeds will go to foundations, Olivia’s Angels and Crown of Texas Hospice Foundation.

To register, go to https://www.hospicesouthwest.com/dia-de-los-muertos-2019

BSA Hospice of the Southwest

5211 SW 9th Ave.

806.356.0026