AMARILLO, Texas(KAMR/KCIT) —Saturday, October 16th will offer a rare experience for people across the world. An annular solar eclipse will be visible in Amarillo around 10:13 a.m. to about 1 p.m.

It may be tempting to look up and see this rare occurrence, but that can be dangerous for your eyes. Dr. Neal Nossaman from Broome Optical says that “the concentrated energy of the Sun can burn the retina and cause permanent vision loss even with just a few seconds of exposure”.

There is specialized eyewear that you can wear to protect your eyes, and Broome Optical has purchased 2500 pairs of ISO-certified safe solar eclipse viewers, and they’re available for $1 each. All proceeds will go to the Downtown Women’s Center.

Broome Optical is located at 3408 Olsen Boulevard and is open Monday-Friday from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.. For more information you can stop by or call (806) 355-5633.