Brent’s Cafe: Watermelon Gazpacho

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Brent’s Cafe is using the first of the fresh melons off the vine. You will start seeing local watermelons at the farmers markets within the next 2-3 weeks. Onions, cucumbers, herbs, chiles, and peppers are currently available at our Farmer’s Markets.

Watermelon Gazpacho

¼ Seedless Watermelon Pureed

1-2 Limes Juiced

1 Cucumber peeled and seeded and pureed

1 oz Ginger peeled and fine chopped

1 Jalapeno or Serrano fine diced

½ Red Onion fine diced

1 Jicama peeled and diced

1 Green Bell diced

1Red Bell diced

1Cucumber peeled, seeded, and diced

¼ Seedless Watermelon Diced

Salt and Pepper to taste

Garnish with Fresh Mint

If you have leftover watermelon, you can make a watermelon margarita:

2 oz of tequila

juice of 1/2 lime

4 oz watermelon PURÉE

Brent’s Cafe

3701 Olsen Blvd Unit B

806-398-2160