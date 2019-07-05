Brent’s Cafe: Watermelon Gazpacho

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Brent’s Cafe is using the first of the fresh melons off the vine. You will start seeing local watermelons at the farmers markets within the next 2-3 weeks. Onions, cucumbers, herbs, chiles, and peppers are currently available at our Farmer’s Markets.
Watermelon Gazpacho
- ¼ Seedless Watermelon Pureed
- 1-2 Limes Juiced
- 1 Cucumber peeled and seeded and pureed
- 1 oz Ginger peeled and fine chopped
- 1 Jalapeno or Serrano fine diced
- ½ Red Onion fine diced
- 1 Jicama peeled and diced
- 1 Green Bell diced
- 1Red Bell diced
- 1Cucumber peeled, seeded, and diced
- ¼ Seedless Watermelon Diced
- Salt and Pepper to taste
- Garnish with Fresh Mint
If you have leftover watermelon, you can make a watermelon margarita:
- 2 oz of tequila
- juice of 1/2 lime
- 4 oz watermelon PURÉE
Brent’s Cafe
3701 Olsen Blvd Unit B
806-398-2160