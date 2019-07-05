Brent’s Cafe: Watermelon Gazpacho

Breaking News
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Brent’s Cafe is using the first of the fresh melons off the vine. You will start seeing local watermelons at the farmers markets within the next 2-3 weeks. Onions, cucumbers, herbs, chiles, and peppers are currently available at our Farmer’s Markets.

Watermelon Gazpacho

  • ¼ Seedless Watermelon Pureed
  • 1-2 Limes Juiced
  • 1 Cucumber peeled and seeded and pureed
  • 1 oz Ginger peeled and fine chopped
  • 1 Jalapeno or Serrano fine diced
  • ½ Red Onion fine diced
  • 1 Jicama peeled and diced
  • 1 Green Bell diced
  • 1Red Bell diced
  • 1Cucumber peeled, seeded, and diced
  • ¼ Seedless Watermelon Diced
  • Salt and Pepper to taste
  • Garnish with Fresh Mint

If you have leftover watermelon, you can make a watermelon margarita:

  • 2 oz of tequila
  • juice of 1/2 lime
  • 4 oz watermelon PURÉE

Brent’s Cafe
3701 Olsen Blvd Unit B
806-398-2160

