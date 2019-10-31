Brent’s Cafe: Southwest Chicken with Roasted Corn & Black Bean Stew

We are making Southwestern Chicken Breast with Roasted Corn and Black Bean Stew.

  • 4 Chicken Breasts skin-on
  • Salt and Pepper
  • Extra Virgin Olive Oil
  • 2 Ears of Corn Shucked and cut off the cob
  • 12 Small Red Potatoes
  • 1/2 Yellow Onion medium diced
  • 1 Red Bell Pepper medium diced
  • 1 Poblano Chile medium diced
  • 1 Tablespoon chopped garlic
  • 1 teaspoon oregano
  • 1/2 teaspoon cumin
  • 1 Tomato medium diced
  • 1 15 oz can black beans –at the restaurant, we make our black beans from scratch
  • 1 Quart Chicken Stock
  1. Quarter the red potatoes season with olive oil, salt and pepper. Roast at 350 for 30-40 minutes until tender and brown.
  2. Toss the corn in olive oil, salt and pepper and roast in the oven at 350 for 15 minutes.
  3. In olive oil saute the onion, pepper, poblano, and garlic until tender.
  4. Add Chicken stock, oregano, cumin, tomato, black beans, salt and pepper. Simmer for 20 minutes.
  5. Season chicken breasts with salt and pepper and brown in a skillet in olive oil. Add the hot stem and roast in a 450-degree oven for 20 minutes until chicken reaches 170 internally.
  6. Serve in a bowl with roasted potatoes and enjoy.

