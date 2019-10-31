Brent’s Cafe: Southwest Chicken with Roasted Corn & Black Bean Stew
We are making Southwestern Chicken Breast with Roasted Corn and Black Bean Stew.
- 4 Chicken Breasts skin-on
- Salt and Pepper
- Extra Virgin Olive Oil
- 2 Ears of Corn Shucked and cut off the cob
- 12 Small Red Potatoes
- 1/2 Yellow Onion medium diced
- 1 Red Bell Pepper medium diced
- 1 Poblano Chile medium diced
- 1 Tablespoon chopped garlic
- 1 teaspoon oregano
- 1/2 teaspoon cumin
- 1 Tomato medium diced
- 1 15 oz can black beans –at the restaurant, we make our black beans from scratch
- 1 Quart Chicken Stock
- Quarter the red potatoes season with olive oil, salt and pepper. Roast at 350 for 30-40 minutes until tender and brown.
- Toss the corn in olive oil, salt and pepper and roast in the oven at 350 for 15 minutes.
- In olive oil saute the onion, pepper, poblano, and garlic until tender.
- Add Chicken stock, oregano, cumin, tomato, black beans, salt and pepper. Simmer for 20 minutes.
- Season chicken breasts with salt and pepper and brown in a skillet in olive oil. Add the hot stem and roast in a 450-degree oven for 20 minutes until chicken reaches 170 internally.
- Serve in a bowl with roasted potatoes and enjoy.