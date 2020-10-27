Brent’s Cafe in the Kitchen Making Chicken Primavera

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) –Chef Brent Lancour joining KAMR Local 4 to talk about changes he’s had to make at the restaurant and make some delicious Chicken Primavera.

For more information on Brent’s Cafe, click here.

For the sauce:

2 Tablespoons Extra Virgin Olive Oil

2 Tablespoons Fresh Garlic

1/2 cup White Wine

4 Cups Fresh Tomato Puree

1 teaspoon Fresh Oregano

1 teaspoon Fresh basil

1 teaspoon fresh rosemary

1 teaspoon fresh parsley

Pinch Chile Flake

Salt And Pepper to taste

For the Chicken we use fresh breasts marinated with olive oil, wine, garlic, and fresh herbs

For the vegetables I like to use whatever I am able to get fresh:

Today we have

Caramelized Local Purple Onion

Local Oyster Mushrooms

Local Bell Peppers

Asparagus

Artichoke Hearts

Cherry Tomatoes

We get some of our local produce from H2Ponics, MV Produce, and Majestic Mushrooms