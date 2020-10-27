Brent’s Cafe in the Kitchen Making Chicken Primavera

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) –Chef Brent Lancour joining KAMR Local 4 to talk about changes he’s had to make at the restaurant and make some delicious Chicken Primavera.
For more information on Brent’s Cafe, click here.
For the sauce:
2 Tablespoons Extra Virgin Olive Oil
2 Tablespoons Fresh Garlic
1/2 cup White Wine
4 Cups Fresh Tomato Puree
1 teaspoon Fresh Oregano
1 teaspoon Fresh basil
1 teaspoon fresh rosemary
1 teaspoon fresh parsley
Pinch Chile Flake
Salt And Pepper to taste
For the Chicken we use fresh breasts marinated with olive oil, wine, garlic, and fresh herbs
For the vegetables I like to use whatever I am able to get fresh:
Today we have
Caramelized Local Purple Onion
Local Oyster Mushrooms
Local Bell Peppers
Asparagus
Artichoke Hearts
Cherry Tomatoes
We get some of our local produce from H2Ponics, MV Produce, and Majestic Mushrooms