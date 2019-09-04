Brent’s Cafe: Bonsmara Tenderloin with a Sherry Green Peppercorn Cream Sauce

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Bonsmara Tenderloin with a Sherry Green Peppercorn Cream Sauce

Ingredients:

4- 8 oz beef tenderloins seared or grilled to temperature

For the sauce:

1/2 minced shallot

2 cloves garlic minced

1-ounce butter

1-ounce sherry

1/2 cup heavy cream

1-ounce beef demi-glace (reduced beef stock)

1 ounce green peppercorns

Procedure:

Saute garlic and shallot in butter until tender. Add sherry, cream, and beef stock. Reduce until thickened. Add drained green peppercorns and serve over the steaks with whipped potatoes and vegetables.

Bonsmara beef was brought over from Africa in the late ’90s. It is a super lean beef similar in fat content to bison. Brent’s Cafe beef is raised by the Erickson family in Perryton, TX at the M-Cross Ranch, Home of “Hank The Cowdog”. This steak is one of the Italian dinner specials this week. Also on the menu are Charcuterie, Spaghetti Carbonara, and Chicken Picatta.

Brent’s Cafe

3701 Olsen Blvd Unit B

806-398-2160