This segment is sponsored by Invitae.

AMARILLO, Texas(KAMR/KCIT) — Meaghan B Murphy is a successful magazine editor, author and on-air personality. She was also at high risk for developing cancer, specifically breast cancer. Meaghan’s mom is a two-time breast cancer survivor and her father passed away from pancreatic cancer. She also has dense breasts, making it more difficult to detect cancer during routine screenings.

After a breast cancer scare herself, Meaghan decided to take action and undergo genetic testing to get a fuller picture of her risk. The results showed a change in the DNA of her CHEK2 gene which is known to increase the risk for breast cancer. As with the more well-known BRCA1 and BRCA2 gene changes, a CHEK2 change means that you may be at a higher risk of developing breast cancer specifically. Armed with the knowledge from her genetic test combined with her other risk factors, Meaghan discussed management options with her physicians and decided to undergo a preventative double mastectomy and reconstruction in 2022.

Today, Meaghan is a 1-year “previvor” and is passionate about raising awareness for genetic testing and all of the preemptive tools that help prevent cancer or catch it early. For more information click here.