AMARILLO, Texas(KAMR/KCIT) —Mental Health Issues are something that most people will deal with in their lifetime. Whether it’s something temporary or long-term, medication is a common way to treat mental health issues.

With the addition of medications, comes a stigma that some will have. One big issues when it comes to mental health medication is the fact that it takes several weeks to get into your system to see a noticeable change, so those who are taking medication should not quit cold turkey or think it’s not working because they haven’t seen results.

For more information on mental health resources click here.