AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Botanical Gardens is excited to host our annual Breakfast with the Butterflies sponsored by Mullin Hoard and Brown LLP Attorneys at Law and Cravings Saturday September 10th from 9am -11am.

Time slots will be 9am – 10am and 10am – 11am. Breakfast will be come and go with pancakes, bacon and eggs being served and each guest will receive a live butterfly to release at their leisure.

This educational family breakfast is the perfect way to spend your Saturday morning. Join us to enjoy a walk through the gardens before grabbing a delicious bite to eat.

Leashed pets are welcome to attend. Tickets can be bought by calling (806) 352-6513 and will be sold on a first come first served basis.

Members are $8, Non-members are $10 and children 5 and under are $5. Join us Saturday, September 10th for a breakfast you won’t forget!