This is a quick and delicious recipe combining two great breakfast favorites.

You take a package of muffin mix and mix with half a cup of milk. Then pour that into a mini muffin pan that’s been sprayed with non-stick spray.

Pour it to about half way, then take some pre-cooked breakfast sausage links and cut them into fourths.

Add a piece of sausage to each well of muffin mix, then bake at 400 degrees for 10 minutes.

Enjoy with a side of maple syrup.