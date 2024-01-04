AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —Breakfast is said to be the most important part of the day, but if you or the kids are running late, eating breakfast could go by the wayside.

This recipe for breakfast sandwiches is great because you can adapt it to what everyone likes, and make it as healthy or unhealthy as you’d like.

This all starts with an English Muffin, check your store, because they have some “thin” versions or gluten-free or keto, just find one that fits in with your lifestyle. Then comes the choice of protein, we chose bacon, Canadian bacon, and turkey sausage. Bacon is low in calories and carbs but has a good amount of protein and a medium amount of fat. Canadian Bacon is low in calories, low in fat, and in carbs, and has a good amount of protein. Then turkey sausage is a little higher in calories, but low in carbs, and while a little high in fat, has a good amount of protein.

Next comes the cheese, and you may want to find “thin” slices if you’re counting calories, but cheese has a good amount of protein, although can be high in fat. Last comes eggs, which are a good source of fat, they’re low in carbs, and have a good amount of protein. You could also go for egg whites instead.

Now to assemble. Cook your eggs at 350 degrees for 10-15 minutes in a muffin or cupcake tin (or on a stovetop). I get all of the protein choices fully cooked, but if not, make sure they’re cooked. Then assemble the English muffin with your protein choice, an egg, and a slice of cheese. These can also be adapted to include some veggies like spinach, bell pepper, onion, etc.

Once put together you can wrap these in parchment paper, and then foil or put them into a plastic bag.

These can be frozen for several months, when you’re ready, take one out (take the foil off if it’s wrapped in that) and place in the microwave to reheat. Inside the parchment paper will allow it to reheat without getting stale.

You can also store these up to a week in the refrigerator if you’re going to eat them the following week.

Here’s a look at the nutritional value for each using the above ingredients.



BACON SANDWICH

328 CAL

14G FAT

25G CARBS

21G PROTEIN

CANADIAN BACON SANDWICH

298 CAL

10G FAT

24G CARBS

18G PROTEIN

TURKEY SAUSAGE

313 CAL

13G FAT

24G CARBS

20G PROTEIN