The Carnival season is coming to an end with Mardi Gras on February 21st.

That doesn’t mean you can’t make or save this recipe for later. Instead of making a bread dough, we’re taking some bread dough rolls from the freezer to make this King Cake.

Let the bread dough thaw out on the counter. Then roll it out on a floured surface into a rectangle shape.

Combine 8oz of softened cream cheese with 1 cup of powdered sugar and some lemon juice or lemon extract.

Spread that over the bread dough, and roll it up like cinnamon rolls.

Then take the long roll and make it a circle shape.

Allow that to rise for another 45 minutes to an hour, then bake in a 350 degree oven for 30-35 minutes.

Once cooked, combine 1.5 cups of powdered sugar with 3 tablespoons of milk and some vanilla extract.

That makes an icing you put on the King Cake, then sprinkle with green, purple, and gold colored sugar or sprinkles.

For colored sugar, add gel food coloring into some granulated sugar, then let dry out or bake at 150-170 degrees for about 10 minutes keeping an eye out for it.