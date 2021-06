AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) –One in 54 children are diagnosed with Autism each year. Brayden’s Gift is an organization helping families with their needs especially the growing financial cost of helping a kid with Autism.

June 19th the organization is hosting a clay shoot at River Breaks Ranch.

For more information on that event check the poster below. If you’d like to learn about Brayden’s Gift, click here.