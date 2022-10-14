AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —It’s never too early to spread holiday cheer, especially in the form of ice cream!

Braum’s is rolling out an entire festive ice cream lineup featuring Pumpkin, Gingerbread, Hot Chocolate, Peppermint, Peppermint Chocolate Chip and Eggnog.

All the holiday flavors are available in three-pint containers from Braum's Fresh Market.

For sundae fans, the Cinnamon Crumb Cake Fancy Sundae and the Peppermint Brownie Fudge Fancy Sundae are a must-try!

New this year, Braum’s is also offering a Halloween treat! Snag a Trick or Treat Mix with your three favorite candies from Braum’s offerings (Oreo, Reese’s, Butterfinger, Heath and M&M’s)! Get it mixed with your choice of Vanilla, Chocolate or Mixed Frozen Yogurt.

If it looks like a chilly night for trick or treating, grab a Braum’s Eggnog or Pumpkin Latte to help warm up (select stores).

The big rollout also includes seasonal favorites from Braum’s Bakery, including Cinnamon Crumb Cake, Cranberry Bread, Banana Nut Bread, Pumpkin Bread, Sugar Cookies, Cranberry Pecan Bagels. Fresh baked Dinner Rolls will be in stores beginning Oct. 24.

Braum’s Fresh Market offers delicious, ready-to-bake pies for all your gatherings, including Apple Cranberry, Pumpkin and Pecan pies. Try a Braum’s ice cream pie if you want to skip baking altogether.

Finally, the holiday season is not complete without Braum’s Traditional Eggnog drink, available in half gallons.

Order ahead on Braum’s Fresh Market App to skip the line and save time during the busy holiday season. Your grocery order can be ready for pickup in as little as 15 minutes after placing your order. Customers can receive a one-time offer of $10 off using the promo code TENOFF (min. $20 order required). The Braum’s Fresh Market App is available for Apple or Android phones. Online ordering is also available at orders.braums.com.

About Braum’s

Bill and Mary Braum opened their first Braum’s store in 1968. The company is still family-owned and operated. For more information about Braum’s, visit www.braums.com.