AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Braum’s is opening its 305th store Tuesday, April 5! Amarillo will now be home to seven Braum’s locations.

The new location is located at 8760 Coulter Street South, Amarillo, TX. 79119.

The store will start serving customers breakfast bright and early Tuesday morning (April 5th) at 6:00. Operating hours will be 6 a.m. – 10:45 p.m. daily.

The building is just over 5,200 square feet inside and there is seating for about 70 guests.

“This new location will be our 7h location in Amarillo, and our 305th overall,” said Drew Braum, President and CEO. “We are so excited to be adding another location to accomadate all our loyal customers in Amarillo.”

The new Braum’s store will host a Grand Opening celebration week starting Monday, April 18, through Sunday, April 24. Customers will receive scratch-to-win cards for a chance to win a FREE HD TV, wireless headphones, a laptop computer, as well as free Braum’s food and merchandise. You must go inside to receive the scratch-to-win cards. Supplies are limited and will be handed out on a first-come-first-serve basis.

On Saturday, April 23, kids can get a free single dip of ice cream from 1:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. inside the store (Kids must be fifteen (15) or under and accompanied by a parent. Offer not available through the drive-thru).

The company currently has new limited time offer items.

• The Aloha Burger o This sweet & savory hamburger or chicken sandwich is topped with Braum’s tangy dipping sauce, spinach, provolone & pineapple on our homemade Hawaiian bun

• Six new ice cream flavors o Peach Triple Berry, Sopapilla Cheesecake, Neapolitan Cookie, Cookie Brownie Delight, Triple Berry Cheesecake, and Banana Nut Bread

• Four new Fancy Sundaes o Peach Triple Berry: served on vanilla Bundt cake, with strawberry topping and sprinkles o Sopapilla Cheesecake: served on vanilla Bundt cake, with caramel topping o Neapolitan Cookie: served on vanilla Bundt cake, with marshmallow topping and sprinkles o Banana Nut Bread: served on vanilla Bundt cake, with caramel topping and sliced banana

The stores also offer a fully stocked grocery store with more than 100 fresh meats, fruits, vegetables, and freshfrom-the-farm dairy products. Plus, online Fresh Market Ordering is now available!

Customers can download the Braum’s Fresh Market app for free through the app store on their mobile device by searching for Braum’s. They can also utilize the online ordering website: orders.braums.com to shop. Online ordering and pickup are subject to availability. New customers can receive $5 off their first order when they use the code GET5 at checkout. It can only be used once per customer and is not valid for in-store purchases. The order minimum is $20 before applicable tax. This service is only available for Fresh Market grocery pickup.

Braum’s entire dairy operation is in Tuttle, Oklahoma. It consists of the farm, ice cream plant, bakery and warehouse. Braum’s raises their cows and processes the milk to make ice cream and dairy items they sell in their Fresh Market. Braum’s makes their signature loaves of bread, cookies, ice cream cones, cinnamon rolls, and more at the bakery. Then, everything is distributed from Braum’s warehouse onto Braum’s trucks to head to the stores.

Quality and freshness are a top priority for Braum’s, which is why each store gets a truck with fresh food every other day. The company is vertically integrated from the ground up.

The newest location brings Braum’s stores in operation to 304. All stores are located in a five-state area: Oklahoma, Texas, Kansas, Missouri, and Arkansas.