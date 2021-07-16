Braum’s Celebrating National Ice Cream day with 57 Cent Ice Cream Cones

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — July is National Ice Cream Month, and July 18th is National Ice Cream Day.

Braum’s is celebrating by offering a 75¢ single-dip ice cream cone.

Also enjoy some of their new ice cream flavors and dessert combinations including the following:



Six Ice Cream Flavors

• Sticky Bun – the ice cream version of the classic breakfast dessert with actual pieces of sticky bun in it

• French Chocolate Macaroon – creamy chocolate with macaroon cookie pieces inside

• White Chocolate Strawberry Tart – white chocolate flavored ice cream with chunks of strawberry and pound cake

• Fried Caramel Toffee Pie – delicious caramel and toffee flavor with actual pie crust pieces

• Cocoa Banana – light, creamy chocolate with a hint of banana flavor and pieces of pound cake

• Pistachio Almond Chocolate Chip – a favorite classic with mini chocolate chips added



Four Fancy Sundaes Featuring Four of the Ice Cream Flavors

• French Chocolate Macaroon – served on macaroon cookies and topped with marshmallow topping, whipped cream and a cherry

• Sticky Bun – served on vanilla Bundt Cakes, topped with caramel, whipped cream and a cherry

• White Chocolate Strawberry Tart – served on vanilla Bundt cakes, topped with strawberry topping, whipped cream and a cherry

• Cocoa Banana – served on chocolate Bundt cakes, topped with hot fudge, sliced bananas, whipped cream and a cherry