Braum’s Celebrating National Ice Cream day with 57 Cent Ice Cream Cones

Studio 4

by:

Posted: / Updated:

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — July is National Ice Cream Month, and July 18th is National Ice Cream Day.

Braum’s is celebrating by offering a 75¢ single-dip ice cream cone.

Also enjoy some of their new ice cream flavors and dessert combinations including the following:

Six Ice Cream Flavors
•        Sticky Bun – the ice cream version of the classic breakfast dessert with actual pieces of sticky bun in it
•        French Chocolate Macaroon – creamy chocolate with macaroon cookie pieces inside
•        White Chocolate Strawberry Tart – white chocolate flavored ice cream with chunks of strawberry and pound cake
•        Fried Caramel Toffee Pie – delicious caramel and toffee flavor with actual pie crust pieces
•        Cocoa Banana – light, creamy chocolate with a hint of banana flavor and pieces of pound cake
•        Pistachio Almond Chocolate Chip – a favorite classic with mini chocolate chips added
   

Four Fancy Sundaes Featuring Four of the Ice Cream Flavors
•        French Chocolate Macaroon – served on macaroon cookies and topped with marshmallow topping, whipped cream and a cherry
•        Sticky Bun – served on vanilla Bundt Cakes, topped with caramel, whipped cream and a cherry
•        White Chocolate Strawberry Tart – served on vanilla Bundt cakes, topped with strawberry topping, whipped cream and a cherry
•        Cocoa Banana – served on chocolate Bundt cakes, topped with hot fudge, sliced bananas, whipped cream and a cherry

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Video Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss