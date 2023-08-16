AMARILLO, Texas(KAMR/KCIT) —Author Andrew Brandt has two more book recommendations for the month of August, and he says these are completely different when it comes to the storyline.

First is “Hotel Laguna” by Nicola Harrison. Described as “a historical fiction novel set in the aftermath of World War II when a young woman who was a “Rosie the Riveter” loses her job at the factory and moves to Laguna Beach”, Andrew says he likes this book because it reads like a coming-of-age novel—for both the main character Hazel and for America itself as the country readjusts to life post-war.

His second recommendation is “How Can I Help You” by Laura Sims. Described as “takes place in the seedy underbelly of the most inauspicious of places—the small-town public library. A cat-and-mouse game between two women hiding their true identities from each other, it is a slow-burn of a psychological thriller all the way to the incendiary end”.