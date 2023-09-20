AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —Author Andrew Brandt has some book recommendations for the month of September.

His first pick is “Vampires of El Norte” by Isabel Cañas. Andrew says “It’s a great historical horror fiction novel set near the border of Texas and Mexico in the 1800’s. It’s scary, but it’s also an allegory for land grabs by Anglo-Americans of Mexican territories during a tumultuous time in our state’s history.”

His second pick for the month is “Ricochet” by Taylor Moore, an author from this area as well. Brandt says “The third book in his Garrett Kohl series, Taylor—a former CIA agent-turned-novelist—sets his book around a nuclear weapon heist from the Pantex plant. Taylor’s a local guy and this book has plenty of easter eggs for people who live around the panhandle. I recently had Taylor on my podcast. Here is the interview.“.

Studio 4 also spoke with Moore the day before this book was released, you can watch that interview here.