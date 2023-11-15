AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Author Andrew Brandt is back with some book recommendations for November, and these have a show or movie released or about to be released.

“All the Light We Cannot See” is a Pulitzer-prize winner from author Anthony Doerr set in France during WWII about a blind girl and an orphan boy whose lives converge on either side of the war. The Netflix series was released this week and stars Mark Ruffalo.

“Leave the World Behind” is a claustrophobic disaster novel by Rumaan Alam. After a family rents an AirBnB cabin for a getaway vacation, the owners of the cabin show up with strange and horrifying news from the outside world. The Netflix movie debuts next week and stars Julia Roberts and Ethan Hawke.