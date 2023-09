AMARILLO, Texas(KAMR/KCIT) —Imagine doing a competitive course with pumpkins, well that’s exactly what’s happening on September 30th at Branded Bodies Fitness.

The winner of this event will receive a 5-day Royal Caribbean Vacation. Along with this competition, there will also be several vendors offering food, drinks, fashion and more.

