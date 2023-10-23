AMARILLO, Texas(KAMR/KCIT) — When Branded Bodies Fitness owner Kenna had to spend some time at BSA hospital in their Pediatric unit, she noticed that a way to keep the kids comfortable was for the staff to read to the kids or offer toys, but Kenna realized they were running out of books.

She and Complete Health-Amarillo owner Randy are teaming up to collect books and give them to BSA.

You can donate new or gently used children’s books to either of the businesses. Click here for more information on Branded Bodies Fitness and here for more on Complete Health-Amarillo, TX.