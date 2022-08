AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Just in time for back to school, haircuts for kids in our area.

It’s the 6th Annual Mary Lou Hazelrigg’s Braids and Fades Event happening August 14th at 10 a.m. over at Bones Hooks Park.

The event is for kids aged 5 and up and includes free haircuts, free braids, free food, free drinks and school supplies.

They welcome all ethnicities and kids have to be registered to get services.

The next registration is August 12th at 5 p.m. over at Hamlet Elementary.