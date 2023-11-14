AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —The Amarillo Symphony continues their season with another production called “Brahms and Bluegrass”.

This is happening November 17th and 18th at 7:30 p.m. over at the Globe-News Center for the Performing Arts.

You can purchase tickets for that show here.

“Featuring Brahms’s magnificent Symphony No. 1 and celebrated soprano Sara Hershkowitz singing Samuel Barber’s poignant Knoxville Summer of 1915 and a Bluegrass surprise!”

Repertoire:

Anna Merideth – Fringe Flower

Barber – Knoxville Summer of 1915

Brahms – Symphony No. 1

…and a Bluegrass Surprise!