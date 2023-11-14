AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —The Amarillo Symphony continues their season with another production called “Brahms and Bluegrass”.
This is happening November 17th and 18th at 7:30 p.m. over at the Globe-News Center for the Performing Arts.
You can purchase tickets for that show here.
“Featuring Brahms’s magnificent Symphony No. 1 and celebrated soprano Sara Hershkowitz singing Samuel Barber’s poignant Knoxville Summer of 1915 and a Bluegrass surprise!”
Repertoire:
Anna Merideth – Fringe Flower
Barber – Knoxville Summer of 1915
Brahms – Symphony No. 1
…and a Bluegrass Surprise!