AMARILLO, Texas(KAMR/KCIT) —On Friday, November 10, 2023, Brady Dental Group is proud to be hosting their Third Annual Smiles for FREEdom Event! On this day, the Brady Dental team is providing FREE dentistry for all U.S. Veterans and Active-Duty military service members, according to Dr. Kimberly Gilbert of Brady Dental Group.

“Brady Dental would like to show their appreciation for all of these Veterans by serving them. Each Veteran should call to schedule an appointment during the month of October for their exam and x-rays. After the Veteran’s October appointment, we will schedule them to return for their Free dental treatment during our Smiles for Freedom Event,” said Dr. Gilbert.

Space is limited. Each Veteran should reserve their spot as soon as possible.

Friday, November 10, 2023 • 8am – 3pm

By Appointment Only • Call: 806.353.6422 • Email: xray@bradydentalgroup.com

“It’s been on our hearts to do this,” said Dr. Gilbert. “Our entire staff has been thinking of ways that we can honor those people whose service to our country allows us to freely do what we love to do,” she added. “So much of what America stands for, these men and women have actually paid the price with their service. We want them to know that at Brady Dental Group, we respect them and want to thank them for their service,” said Dr. Gilbert.