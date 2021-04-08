Boy Scouts Collecting Food During “Scouting for Food” Event

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Local boy scouts will be out in neighborhoods this weekend for the annual “Scouting for Food” event.

This is the biggest spring food drive for the High Plains Food Bank. You can donate online here.

The community may support Scouting for Food 2021 by:

Donating online at https://give.hpfb.org/HPFB/scouting21

Delivering donations of food or fund to High Plains Food Bank, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., or this Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon

Drop food donations into “Scouting for Food” barrels, located at:

Boy Scouts of America’s Golden Spread Council Office, 401 Tascosa Road, through April 9 th , Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

, Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. The People’s Federal Credit Union’s Amarillo & Canyon Branches, during normal lobby hours:

Hillside Office: 7200 Hillside Rd, Amarillo, TX 79109

Pecos Office: 3601 West 15th, Amarillo, TX 79102

Canyon Office: 120 Hunsley Rd, Canyon. TX 79015

To confirm that your neighborhood is scheduled for pickup, please call the Golden Spread Council of Boy Scouts of America office at 806-358-6500. Once the troops and packs finish collecting non-perishable food from their assigned neighborhoods, they will deliver all donations to HPFB. Food is weighed as it arrives, from approximately 9:00 AM to noon, with peak activity around 10 AM.