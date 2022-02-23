AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Bourdreaux’s Best Smokehouse is serving up Cajun/Creole food as well as Memphis and Texas style barbecue.

Coming up on Fat Tuesday (March 1st) the owner is cooking up a big crawfish boil.

This is happening at Snider Motor Sports located at 6055 E I-40. There will be crawfish, oysters, gumbo and more as well as live music and non-alcoholic drinks.

People can BYOB as long as they are responsible and respectful to others. This is a family-friendly event.

EVENT DETAILS

TUESDAY (March 1st)

11 A.M. – 10 P.M. (ACCORDING TO FACEBOOK)

SNIDER MOTOR SPORTS

NEAR I-40 AND EASTERN

FAMILY FRIENDLY

BYOB

PAY FOR FOOD AND NON ALCOHOLIC DRINKS