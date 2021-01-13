Boosting Brain Power with Pharmacist Doug

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Pharmacist Doug has 5 easy and free ways to increase brain power.

Those include exercise, make smart friends, switch things up, get good sleep, and eat brainy foods.

Exercise can increase a protein in the brain called BDNF which triggers neuron growth and increases intelligence.

Being around smart people can challenge you to think in new ways and sharpen your vocabulary.

Switching up your routine can create new neural pathways. Examples include changing the hand you brush your teeth with or rearrange things in your home.

Sleep, it’s important for a lot of function but it can repair your brain and helps to move short term memories into long term.

Smart foods can increase brain power, some of those include blueberries, mulberries, oily fish, nuts, eggs, broccoli, cauliflower, sage, tumeric, and pumpkin seeds.

To contact Pharmacist Doug you can email him at mypharmacistdoug@gmail.com.