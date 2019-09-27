AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Board Games in 100 Moves 8,000 Years of Play explores the chronological history of the board games we know and love to play, covering the 8,000-year history of board games, including a list of the hundred most important titles of all time, revealing their origins, gameplay, cultural impact, and legacy.

This is a golden age for board games. More people are playing games such as Chess, Monopoly, Risk, and Scrabble than ever before! According to market analysts the NPD Group, the global market for physical games grew by 12 percent in 2018—not many global markets are expanding that quickly. Players old and new are discovering the joys of tabletop games, but how did these games, and so many others, come to be invented?

