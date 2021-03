AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) –Early detection is key when it comes to Hepatitis C and Liver Cancer. If left untreated, Hepatitis C can cause severe liver damage, liver cancer and even death. It also impacts about 3.5 million Americans with many becoming infected before Hepatitis C was discovered in 1989.

Here is a list of people who should be screened for Hepatitis C:· All persons born from 1945 through 1965· Anyone who has ever injected illegal drugs· Recipients of blood transfusions or solid organ transplants before July 1992, or clotting factor concentrates made before 1987· Patients who have ever received long-term hemodialysis treatment· Persons with known exposures to hepatitis C, such as: Health care workers after needlesticks involving blood from a patient with hepatitis C· Recipients of blood or organs from a donor who later tested positive for hepatitis C· People living with HIV· People with signs or symptoms of liver disease (e.g., abnormal liver enzyme tests)· Children born to mothers who have hepatitis C