AMARILLO, Texas(KAMR/KCIT) —The Vegan Chef Challenge in Amarillo is meant to get people out into the community, try dishes and items from local businesses and restaurants and then vote for your favorite.

Blue Crane Bakery is one of many places that has signed up for this challenge.

You can go between April 1st and 30th to this and the other places, try their Vegan options, enjoy the food and vote on your favorite.

To see the participating locations and vote click here.