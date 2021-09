AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —Blue Crane Bakery specializes in all things keto, gluten free, sugar free, and just your standard delicious sweet and savory treats.

Today they brought along some fall and pumpkin inspired favorites that you can purchase at their 6th Street location.

You can also take part in the San Jacinto Art on Route 66 event on September 30th. This event is meant to celebrate Route 66 and the businesses and art in that area.

Click here for details.