Blue Crane Bakery getting ready for the holidays

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Blue Crane Bakery is getting ready for the holidays by offering cookie kits and a holiday cookie pre-order menu.

Starting on December 14th through the 23rd, the bakery will be offering those cookie kits. Chris Griffin, co-owner of Blue Crane Bakery said these kits will help the busy time that is the holidays.

Blue Crane Bakery is also offering up and pre-order menu, that comes in an assortment of varieties like regular, keto, vegan, and gluten-free. For more information on that menu, you can reach out to Blue Crane Bakery at (806) 322-3233.