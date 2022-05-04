BRENHAM, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – One spoonful of the newest ice cream from Blue Bell and your taste buds will be overloaded with delicious flavors of chocolate and peanut butter! Chocolate Peanut Butter Overload arrives in stores beginning today.

Chocolate Peanut Butter Overload is a smooth Milk Chocolate Ice Cream loaded with chocolatecoated peanut butter cups and peanut butter cookie dough pieces.

“Anyone who loves the combination of chocolate and peanut butter should make a detour to their nearest grocery store and grab a carton of our new ice cream as soon as possible,” said Joe Robertson, executive director of advertising & marketing for Blue Bell. “Our Milk Chocolate Ice Cream blends perfectly with the chocolate-coated peanut butter cups, and the peanut butter cookie dough pieces add another level of flavor. It is double the chocolate and double the peanut butter perfectly mixed together in one carton!”

Chocolate Peanut Butter Overload is available in the half gallon and pint sizes for a limited time.

Also available from Blue Bell this month is Bride’s Cake, a luscious almond ice cream with white cake pieces surrounded by a rich amaretto cream cheese icing. Bride’s Cake is available in the pint and half gallon sizes. And, Southern Blackberry Cobbler returns to stores in the half gallon size. The flavor is a creamy ice cream with a luscious blackberry flavor combined with flaky pie crust pieces and a blackberry sauce swirl.

For more information about Blue Bell and for a complete list of products now available in stores visit www.bluebell.com.