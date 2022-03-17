AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —Blue Bell is celebrating Spring with a new flavor.

This ice cream is a peach ice cream with chunks of sweetened peaches. You may remember this flavor from 2012 when they launched it but only in the 3-gallon size. As of now it hasn’t been available at grocery stores.

“The flavor is the perfect springtime treat whether enjoyed in a cone or a bowl, but it also makes a tasty milkshake. ‘If you love milkshakes we highly recommend you try one made with our Peachy

Peach Ice Cream'”.

‘This flavor has done so well for ice cream parlors and restaurants

because it is the perfect base for a great-tasting milkshake.’ Peachy Peach is available in the half gallon and pint sizes for a limited time.

For those who love ice cream that contains fruit, Blue Bell offers several more refreshing flavors including Cherry Vanilla Ice Cream, Strawberry Ice Cream and Strawberries & Homemade Vanilla Ice Cream.