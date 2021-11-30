Blue Bell Reveals New Flavor & Other Holiday Releases

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT)—Blue Bell Ice Cream is always bringing out the best flavors and this holiday season is no different.

This holiday season they’ve released Eggnog Ice Cream which includes an eggnog flavored French ice cream with flecks of nutmeg and a whipped topping swirl.

Eggnog Ice Cream is available in the half gallon size for a limited time.

Two additional holiday inspired flavors are also now available in stores, Christmas Cookies Ice

Cream and Peppermint Ice Cream. Christmas Cookies combines chocolate chip, snickerdoodle and sugar

cookies in a tasty sugar cookie ice cream with red sprinkles and a green icing swirl throughout.

Peppermint is a cool, refreshing peppermint ice cream sprinkled with peppermint candy pieces. Both

flavors are available in the half gallon size, but only while supplies last.