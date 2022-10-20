AMARILLO, Texas(KAMR/KCIT) —High Blood Pressure is also known as HBP or Hypertension, it happens when your body is forcing blood through your vessels at a high rate.

Dr. Young with Texas Tech Physicians Family Medicine says while there are drug therapies that help, most Americans especially have a very unhealthy diet, and that can take it’s toll on our bodies after a while.

When it comes to the difference a healthy diet can have, and which is the best diet to follow, Dr. Young says the DASH diet is a good potion because it can lower blood pressure as much as medication can, and focuses on vitamin rich foods, fresh fruits and vegetables, whole grains, low-fat dairy and nuts and seeds.

He says diets like Keto and South Beach are good for quick weight loss, but they’re not great long term. The Mediterranean Diet is also a good option as it’s built on plants and olive oil. Dr. Young says the best diet is the one that you can stick with, and includes things that are grown in the ground or in a tree.

TEXAS TECH PHYSICIANS FAMILY MEDICINE

1400 SOUTH COULTER 1 (806) 414-9559

www.texastechphysicians.com