AMARILLO, Texas(KAMR/KCIT) —Blood pressure, also known as hypertension, is when the force of blood flowing through your blood vessels is consistently higher than it should be.

Dr. Rodney Young, with Texas Tech Physicians explains that Americans have very unhealthy diets, consisting of high fat and high calorie intake.

That can take a toll on your body over time and creates more tissue, which means your body needs to supply more blood to that tissue, and it ups the work load of your heart.

Dr. Young says there isn’t a “perfect diet” to follow, but there are some that will be better for your blood pressure.

DASH Diet (Dietary Approaches to Stop Hypertension)

This diet works well to lower blood pressure at least as much as medication can, and begins to do so within two weeks and helps to promote weight loss.

It is high in foods that contain potassium, calcium, and magnesium, all of which help you excrete sodium in the urine, and lower the pressure. Fresh fruits and vegetables, whole grains, low-fat dairy within reason, nuts, seeds, legumes are the cornerstones. Lean meats within reason and healthy fats and oils are allowed. Refined sugar or highly-processed foods are discouraged and should be significantly limited.

Achieving and maintaining a healthy weight does extraordinary things for our overall health, and blood pressure is no exception – though it’s certainly MUCH easier said than done.

Even if you never achieve the bikini bod you dream of, even modest sustained weight loss can make a huge difference.

Keto Diet

This is a fad diet that involves eating a low amount of carbohydrates and a high amount of fat. This diet works to get weight off very fast, but has a number of side effects.

They work by significantly restricting your intake of refined carbohydrates and simple sugars, and tend to be permissive in terms of meats, cheeses, eggs, etc. That’s a lot of saturated fat and calories that can still be in your diet, without a lot of need for your body to make additional insulin to manage the large sugar loads that come with all those carbs.

They tend to work quite well – perhaps faster than some others – to achieve weight loss. Like most diets (perhaps more) they are difficult to stay with over time. Large amounts of animal fat consumed daily over a period of years is not a great idea, but achieving a healthy weight certainly is desirable.

If this is the way you find that works for you, you can make great strides toward better health if it helps you get rid of the excess weight.

Mediterranean Diet

The Mediterranean diet is a way of eating that’s based on the traditional cuisines of Greece, Italy and other countries that border the Mediterranean Sea. Plant-based foods, such as whole grains, vegetables, legumes, fruits, nuts, seeds, herbs and spices, are the foundation of the diet. Olive oil is the main source of added fat.

Fish, seafood, dairy and poultry are included in moderation. Red meat and sweets are eaten only occasionally.

Those countries enjoy lower rates of heart disease when compared to nations that don’t eat like that…but also pair that with more physical activity to create a healthier lifestyle overall.

