AMARILLO, Texas(KAMR/KCIT) —The mission is simple, impact one billion people. Billy Alsbrooks is doing that through his “Blessed & Unstoppable” World Tour, which makes a stop in Amarillo on August 26th.

This five-hour workshop is meant to help those who are feeling lost, defeated, or stuck. His teachings are meant to help “pull back the curtain and allow you to see your true identity without the distortions and self-limiting beliefs”.

Alsbrooks’ plan is to help you create a vision for your life and a champion’s mindset.

For more information on this seminar click here.