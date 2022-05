AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — It’s a time to get the bikes out and ride in the 11th Annual Blaze Coffee Benefit Ride benefitting Coffee Memorial Blood Center.

It’s happening May 21st with the first bike heading out at 9 a.m.. This is taking place at the Carson county Age Barn located at 814 E 3rd St in Panhandle.

The event is $25 per person which also gets you a long sleeved t-shirt, koozie, a ticket for door prizes and food.