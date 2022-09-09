AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Texas State Bison Music Festival, more commonly known as BisonFest, will celebrate its 11th year on Saturday, September 24th with four amazing bands slated to rock the day and night away in Quitaque.

This year’s all-star lineup includes the Panhandlers, which is a new group featuring Josh Abbott, John Baumann, William Clark Green and Cleto Cordero, all acclaimed songwriters and well-known musicians.

The Dirty River Boys, West Texas Exiles, and Mason and The Gin Line will also be hitting the stage during the full-day event.

Aside from great music from a great lineup, participants will also enjoy food vendors, shopping, and craft booths set up along main street Quitaque.

Now in its eleventh year, the event draws thousands of music-lovers from across the Tri-State region with the ultimate goal of restoring the Official Bison Herd of the State of Texas.

Located in Caprock Canyons State Park, the bison are direct descendants of the herd started by famed Cattleman Charles Goodnight in 1878. Against all odds, this one single herd of genetic-related Southern bison have managed to survive all these decades.

Help us protect and preserve this Official Texas State Bison Herd by joining us Saturday, September 24th for BisonFest 2022!

For more information, or to purchase tickets, visit BisonFest.com.