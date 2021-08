AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) –The Big Texan is known across the world, mainly for it’s unique atmosphere and being home to the 72oz Steak Challenge.

It involves eating a shrimp cocktail, baked potato, salad, roll with butter and the 72oz steak in under one hour.

After 60 years of business, they’re now set to have their 10,000th 72oz Steak Challenge winner.

Follow along on their Facebook page to see when they hit this milestone. For more information about The Big Texan click here.