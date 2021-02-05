Big Game Snacks

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Whether you’re cooking for yourself or your closest friends in a safe way, here are a number of snacks you can make for the big game.
Game Day Meatballs:
– frozen meatballs
– 16oz grape jelly
– 16oz bbq sauce
Put jelly and sauce in the bottom of a crock pot, add in frozen meatballs and cook on low for 6 hours of high for 3 hours.
Game Day Queso
– 1 link chorizo
– velveeta
– 2 cans rotel
Cook and drain chorizo, add in rotel and velveeta and heat until melted.
Game Day Cheeseball
– 16oz cream cheese
– 8oz cheddar cheese
– bacon bits
– green onion
optional
– jalapeno
Mix softened cream cheese with cheddar cheese. Form into ball. Coat with bacon bits and green onion.
Game Day Sliders:
– sweet hawaiian rolls
– meat of choice
– cheese of choice
– melted butter
– garlic
Cut rolls in half, put meat and cheese on rolls (don’t overload the sliders). Put top rolls back on and put melted garlic butter on the top. Bake in a 350 degree oven covered in foil for about 30 minutes.
Game Day Pull Apart Pizza
– 1 tube pizza crust
– 1c marinara or pizza sauce
– 5 mozzarella sticks
– butter
– 24 slices of pepperoni
Roll pizza dough thin. Cut into 24 pieces. Cut mozzarella sticks into 24 pieces. Put cheese into dough ball and seal it. Arrange dough balls into a football shape. Bake at 400 degrees for 15 minutes. Take out of oven and brush bread balls with melted butter and add pepperoni on top.
Game Day Sausage Balls
– 3c Bisquick
– 1lb Pork Sausage
– 16oz cheddar cheese
Mix bisquick, sausage, and cheese into bowl. Roll into balls. Bake at 350 degrees for 20-25 minutes.