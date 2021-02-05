Big Game Snacks

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Whether you’re cooking for yourself or your closest friends in a safe way, here are a number of snacks you can make for the big game.

Game Day Meatballs:

– frozen meatballs

– 16oz grape jelly

– 16oz bbq sauce

Put jelly and sauce in the bottom of a crock pot, add in frozen meatballs and cook on low for 6 hours of high for 3 hours.

Game Day Queso

– 1 link chorizo

– velveeta

– 2 cans rotel

Cook and drain chorizo, add in rotel and velveeta and heat until melted.

Game Day Cheeseball

– 16oz cream cheese

– 8oz cheddar cheese

– bacon bits

– green onion

optional

– jalapeno

Mix softened cream cheese with cheddar cheese. Form into ball. Coat with bacon bits and green onion.

Game Day Sliders:

– sweet hawaiian rolls

– meat of choice

– cheese of choice

– melted butter

– garlic

Cut rolls in half, put meat and cheese on rolls (don’t overload the sliders). Put top rolls back on and put melted garlic butter on the top. Bake in a 350 degree oven covered in foil for about 30 minutes.

Game Day Pull Apart Pizza

– 1 tube pizza crust

– 1c marinara or pizza sauce

– 5 mozzarella sticks

– butter

– 24 slices of pepperoni

Roll pizza dough thin. Cut into 24 pieces. Cut mozzarella sticks into 24 pieces. Put cheese into dough ball and seal it. Arrange dough balls into a football shape. Bake at 400 degrees for 15 minutes. Take out of oven and brush bread balls with melted butter and add pepperoni on top.

Game Day Sausage Balls

– 3c Bisquick

– 1lb Pork Sausage

– 16oz cheddar cheese

Mix bisquick, sausage, and cheese into bowl. Roll into balls. Bake at 350 degrees for 20-25 minutes.