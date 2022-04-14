AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —Jason Boyett is back with another great episode of Hey Amarillo. This week his guest is Dr. Priscella Correa.

A conversation with Dr. Priscella Correa, Assistant Professor of Nursing at West Texas A&M University. Originally from southwest Kansas, Correa entered nursing after seeing the ways her parents were treated by the medical profession. She tells host Jason Boyett how she now hopes to educate the next generation of nurses to provide care without bias. Correa is just one of 12 Texans chosen this year for the Career and Leadership Development Institute of the Texas Association of Chicanos in Higher Education. This episode is sponsored by TEXAS Outdoor Musical, Blue Handle Publishing and Shemen Dental.