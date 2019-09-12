Better Business Bureau Student Video Contest & Business Networking Event

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Better Business Bureau gives students real-life experiences in marketing & production through the student video contest competition. Students have the opportunity to promote their work and get feedback from professionals. The program helps support video programs while bringing ethics and support to area schools.

This year’s theme is “The Top 10 Scams.” The deadline to enter is on October 2.

Teams from schools compete for top prizes: $2,000; $1,000; $750 or $500 in equipment.

Top 5 present in-person to a panel of judges. Presentations and Awards are on November 7.

For more information, click here.

The BBB business networking event, Beer Brats & Business is happening on Thursday, September 26 from 5 to 7:30 p.m. at the Revolution at 800 S. Polk.

There will be food by Moondoggy’s, drinks, fun, networking, door prizes and more.

RSVP to 806-379-6222 or mmoon@txpanhandle.bbb.org.

Better Business Bureau

600 South Tyler, Suite 1300

806-379-6222

www.bbb.org/amarillo