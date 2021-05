AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —Bethesda Outreach is one of many organizations who stepped up when the pandemic began and helped others with food and other services.

Coming up on May 30th they’re hosting another free Tyson food box distribution event.

It’s from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at their location on 1101 Fritch Highway. Make sure you bring your ID wen you arrive.

