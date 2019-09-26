Beta Sigma Phi hosts Fall Rush Event

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Beta Sigma Phi, a Women’s International Social Networking group is hosting their Fall Rush (A Gathering of Friends) to speak to prospective members.

Attendees will find out about their Women’s Social Networking group. Beta Sigma Phi, is a sorority for women currently consisting of 11 chapters here in the Amarillo area.

The event is at the Southwest Amarillo Public Library, 6801 S.W. 45th. Ave. on Saturday, September 28 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

There will be refreshments, chances to win prizes, and more.

For more information contact Lana Harm, Fall Rush Chair at 806-236-6289 or Brenda Graham, Ball Chairperson at 806-679-5776.