AMARILLO, Texas(KAMR/KCIT) —Robot vacuums are one area where the real 21st century has somewhat kept up with “Jetsons”-style predictions. In the last few years, they have become widely available at a variety of price points from budget models to feature-packed premium designs. The best robot vacuums can turn this common household chore into something easy, convenient and even fun. More importantly, they free up your time, so you can do the things you enjoy.

The BestReviews Testing Lab tested more than 30 robot vacuums. We evaluated them on performance, ease of use, smart capabilities and build quality. We ran tests on carpet and hardwood flooring, checked their ability to move from one surface to the other and examined their overall navigation. We paid special attention to how well they sucked up pet hair and cat litter. Finally, we assessed how easy they were to clean and maintain.

Robot vacuums have been introduced by many popular brands, and for every top-selling model, there can be five or more low-cost clones. After putting all of these machines to the test, we think the Roomba line from iRobot is still the best in the category, including our top two picks, the impressive Roomba s9+ and the value-packed Roomba i4.

