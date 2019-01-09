Studio 4

Best of CES with Mario Armstrong

By:

Posted: Jan 09, 2019 03:01 PM CST

Updated: Jan 09, 2019 03:01 PM CST

If you want a look at what's new in consumer electronics and technology, it's all happening at CES in Las Vegas. 

Digital Lifestyle Expert Mario Armstrong has a look at a few of the products making a buzz.

For more information, click here

 

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Latest News